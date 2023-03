Reimer will guard the road goal Monday versus Edmonton, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer is coming off a 30-save effort in last Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Seattle. He has a 10-17-7 record this season with a 3.26 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 35 appearances. The Oilers rank first in the league this campaign with 3.91 goals per game.