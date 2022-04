Reimer will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road matchup with the Oilers, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer played pretty well in his last start Sunday versus Vegas, stopping 42 of 46 shots en route to a 5-4 victory. He'll try to snag his 20th win of the season in a road matchup with an Edmonton team that's averaging 3.69 goals per game on the road this year, seventh in the NHL.