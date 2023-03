Reimer will get the road start in Vancouver on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer is 0-1-2 in his last three starts, giving up 11 goals on 112 shots. Reimer is 10-17-8 with a 3.30 GAA and .896 save percentage. The netminder struggled in his only game against Vancouver this season, giving up six goals on only 25 shots in a 6-2 loss Dec. 27.