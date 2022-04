Reimer will guard the road goal during Thursday's matchup with the Blackhawks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer was decent in his last start last Thursday against the Flames, turning aside 32 of 35 shots, but he ultimately came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to snap his personal four-game losing streak in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Chicago squad that's lost eight straight contests.