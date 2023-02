Reimer will patrol the home crease Monday against Seattle, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer, who will play for the first time since recovering from an illness, has posted one win in his past nine (1-5-3) outings. He has allowed 36 goals on 291 shots during that span. Reimer has a record of 8-14-6 this season with a 3.31 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Kraken sit fourth in the NHL with 3.52 goals per game this campaign.