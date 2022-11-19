Reimer will get the home start against the Rangers on Saturday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Reimer was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will get the start. Reimer will get a chance to redeem himself after giving up six goals on 20 shots in a 7-4 loss to Detroit on Thursday. Reimer is 5-6-2 with a 3.06 GAA and an .899 save percentage. He faces the Rangers, who are fourth in the Metropolitan Division, having scored 54 goals in 18 games this season.