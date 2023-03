Reimer will defend the home crease versus Vegas on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Reimer is coming off his best performance of the season, stopping all 41 shots in a 3-0 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday. It was his third shutout of the campaign as he is 11-18-8 with a 3.31 GAA and .895 save percentage. He has a tough matchup against the Pacific Division leading Golden Knights on Thursday.