Reimer will guard the road goal Thursday against the Rangers, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Reimer was between the pipes Tuesday, as he stopped 41 of 45 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Islanders. He is 0-3-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .919 save percentage this season as the Sharks have yet to garner a single point in five contests. Reimer and the Sharks would love to break their streak against the Rangers, as it will be the first time coach David Quinn will be behind the bench against the team he coached from 2019-2021.