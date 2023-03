Reimer will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Winnipeg, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Reimer surrendered seven goals on just 21 shots in Thursday's 7-2 defeat against Vancouver. He has a 10-18-8 record this season with a 3.40 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 37 appearances. Reimer made 36 saves in a 3-2 win over the Jets on March 6. Winnipeg ranks 21st in the league this year with 2.97 goals per game.