Reimer will start Wednesday's home contest against Dallas, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer is coming off a 38-save effort in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to New Jersey. He has gone winless in his past five outings to drop his record to 7-13-4 on the season. Reimer also has a 3.24 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 24 appearances. The Stars sit seventh in the league this campaign with 3.44 goals per game.