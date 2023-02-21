Reimer stopped 26 shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

It was a sluggish start on both sides for this matinee game. The Kraken had a 26-23 edge in shots, but the Sharks were more effective with theirs, and Reimer was steady in goal to earn his second shutout of the campaign. The 34-year-old improved to 9-14-6 with a 3.20 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 29 outings. This was his first start since returning from an illness, and he'll have a little under two weeks to audition for a potential trade to a contender. If he remains in San Jose, he could be in line to start Thursday versus the Predators.