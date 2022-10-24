Reimer posted a 30-save shutout in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Reimer was excellent against one of the league's most surprising teams. Both clubs were in the second half of a back-to-back for this game. Reimer has won his last two starts, and his shutout Sunday was his first Nov. 28, 2021. The 34-year-old is now 2-3-0 with a 2.21 GAA and a .933 save percentage through five games, with the poor record more of a statement on the team in front of him than anything he's done. He continues to hold a starting role over Kaapo Kahkonen. Reimer could get a tough assignment if he starts Tuesday at home versus the Golden Knights.