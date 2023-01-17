Reimer allowed three goals on 41 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

Reimer was sharp, holding the Devils to just one goal through the first two periods. However, Nico Hischier scored early in the final frame before Jack Hughes tied the game 3-3 with just ten seconds left in regulation. The Sharks would ultimately fall in a shootout. While he played better Monday, Reimer has now gone five straight starts without a win. The 34-year-old netminder falls to 7-13-4 with a .897 save percentage this season.