Reimer gave up a goal on 42 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers. The second goal was an empty-netter.

Reimer was the reason this was a low-scoring game, as he stood on his head for as long as he could. The 34-year-old rebounded well from a brutal 7-4 loss to the Red Wings on Thursday, though he won't have a positive result to show for it after the Sharks' offense went quiet. He's now at 5-7-2 with a 2.92 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 14 starts. He's been solid despite a lousy defense in front of him, though fantasy managers chasing wins may want to opt for a goalie on a stronger team than Reimer's Sharks.