Reimer stopped 39 of 41 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Reimer was probably the only reason the Sharks were able to get a point out of this game. While he didn't get the win, it was a strong showing for the 34-year-old in his second game back from a lower-body injury. He's now at 6-8-3 with a 2.86 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 17 starts this season. Reimer remains the Sharks' top option in goal, though playing for such a weak team will limit his chances to pick up wins. He'll cede the crease to Kaapo Kahkonen versus the Flames on Sunday, though Reimer could get Tuesday's rematch.