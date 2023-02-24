Reimer allowed six goals on Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.

Reimer wasn't able to follow up his shutout win Monday with another good performance, instead submitting one of his worst efforts of the campaign. The six goals allowed matched a season high. Through 30 appearances, the 34-year-old netminder is at 9-15-6 with a 3.29 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Sharks' next game in Saturday versus the Blackhawks, which is a favorable matchup on paper, though they've been solid in recent games.