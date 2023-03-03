Reimer allowed five goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blues. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Reimer got through the first period unscathed, but the Blues torched him for four goals in the middle stanza. He's now allowed 11 goals over his last two appearances, and he has just two wins since the start of January. For the season, the 34-year-old is at 9-16-6 with a 3.35 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 31 starts. Kaapo Kahkonen has been the better in option in net lately, leaving Reimer to fill a backup role.