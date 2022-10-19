Reimer faced 45 shots on goal Tuesday as the Sharks dropped their fifth-straight outing for the first time in franchise history, a 5-2 decision to the Islanders.

Reimer, who made 41 saves Tuesday night, is not getting much support. The toothless Sharks have failed to generate more than two goals in each of the 13-year veteran's first three starts. Reimer is doing his part. He stopped Cal Clutterbuck on a breakaway midway through the second period Tuesday, but the Sharks' offense stalled again. The Sharks are 0-5-0.