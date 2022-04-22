Reimer allowed two goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Blues. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Reimer's losing streak reached seven games (0-4-3), though the Sharks' lack of offense Thursday was more of a problem. The 34-year-old has allowed 21 goals during his skid. He's now at 18-17-9 with a 2.83 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 46 contests. Reimer will likely share the Sharks' upcoming back-to-back with Kaapo Kahkonen -- they host the Blackhawks on Saturday and visit the Golden Knights on Sunday.