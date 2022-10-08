Reimer allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Predators on Friday. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Reimer enters 2022-23 as the Sharks' top goalie, though it's by a thin margin over Kaapo Kahkonen. The 34-year-old Reimer was kept busy early in the contest, facing 26 shots over the first two periods. He produced a solid 2.90 GAA and a .911 save percentage while going 19-17-10 in 48 games last year. With the Sharks expected to be near the bottom of the Pacific Division, the Manitoba native is a risky fantasy option in formats that value wins, especially if Kahkonen or Aaron Dell eventually takes over the starting role.