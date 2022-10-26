Reimer allowed four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Reimer couldn't repeat his shutout from Sunday versus the Flyers in this divisional matchup. The Golden Knights ran away with it with three goals in the third period to send Reimer to his fourth loss in six outings. Despite the poor record, he's maintained a 2.55 GAA and a .923 save percentage, and it appears he has the edge of Kaapo Kahkonen for starts. The Sharks continue their homestand Thursday against the Maple Leafs.