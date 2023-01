Reimer stopped 32 of 35 shots in the Sharks' 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Reimer was solid Tuesday, posting a .914 save percentage in the contest, but was unable to outduel Ville Husso for the victory. The former Maple Leaf has now dropped seven of his last eight starts, allowing no less than three goals in each of his last eight starts. Reimer should be expected to share the net with Kaapo Kahkonen moving forward.