Reimer allowed four goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

The Sharks had the better of play Saturday, but Anthony Stolarz kept the Ducks in it. Reimer then couldn't hold off the Ducks' third-period push, and he gave up three goals on five attempts in the shootout to complete the collapse. After starting the year fairly well, Reimer has given up 15 goals in his last four outings, going 0-2-2 in that span. He's 2-5-2 with a 2.88 GAA and a .910 save percentage in nine games overall. Expect Reimer and Kaapo Kahkonen to split the next two games -- the Sharks visit St. Louis on Thursday and Dallas on Friday to begin a four-game road trip.