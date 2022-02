Reimer will protect the road goal Tuesday versus the Ducks, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Reimer continues to start with Adin Hill (lower body) out -- this is the former's ninth straight game. Unfortunately, Reimer has gone 1-4-3 with a 3.61 GAA and an .899 save percentage during his time as the unquestioned No. 1 goalie. He'll face a sturdy challenge from the Ducks, who rank fifth in the NHL with a 25.9 percent power-play conversion rate.