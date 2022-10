Reimer will defend the road goal Friday as the Sharks face the Predators in the NHL's season opener, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

The Sharks have been designated the road team against the Predators Friday with the game being played in Prague. Reimer was 19-17-10 with a 2.90 GAA and a .911 save percentage for the Sharks last season and should see similar game action this season.