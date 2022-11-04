Reimer allowed three goals on 44 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Reimer's strong goalkeeping kept the Sharks in it when they fell behind early, but he faltered late in the third period to force overtime. The 34-year-old then stopped three of four attempts in the shootout, but he received no help from his offense. The veteran goalie slipped to 2-5-1 with a 2.77 GAA and a .917 save percentage through eight appearances. Reimer's been solid behind a lackluster team, but he's been alternating starts with Kaapo Kahkonen over the last five games.