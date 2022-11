Reimer surrendered six goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

Reimer held his own through two periods, but it all unraveled in the third. This defeat ended his three-game winning streak, and it was easily his worst start of the year. He's now at 5-6-2 with a 3.06 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 13 starts. It wouldn't be shocking to see Kaapo Kahkonen start a game soon, since Reimer has started a season-high four in a row.