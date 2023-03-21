Reimer stopped 47 of 52 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Facing the NHL's top offense was always going to be tough for Reimer. The 35-year-old played well, but the Sharks had three goals overturned on reviews, and he never had more than a one-goal lead to protect. This was his third straight loss, and he's allowed 11 goals on 112 shots in that span. For the season, Reimer's at 10-17-8 with a 3.30 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 36 appearances. The Sharks' road trip continues Thursday in Vancouver.