Reimer has been feeling ill according to his agent Ray Petkau, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

The Sharks recalled Aaron Dell earlier in the day and now we know why. Reimer has ceded the net to Kaapo Kahkonen the last three games, and it appears that Kahkonen will get the start versus Washington on Sunday. Reimer is 8-14-6 with a 3.31 GAA and .895 save percentage this season.