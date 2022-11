Reimer (lower body) will not play Sunday in Vancouver, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Reimer is not 100 percent according to coach David Quinn. Reimer has still not recovered from the injury suffered Nov. 20 and while he played Friday against the Kings, he gave up four goals on 28 shots. Reimer is 5-8-2 with a 3.00 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The Sharks recalled Aaron Dell from the AHL to back up likely starter Kaapo Kahkonen.