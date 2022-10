Reimer will be in net Tuesday versus the Islanders, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Reimer is 0-2-0 with a 2.56 GAA and .924 save percentage in two starts this season. The Islanders aren't a strong team offensively, so on paper this would seem to be a good matchup for Reimer. That being said, the Islanders are coming off a strong game Saturday where they beat Anaheim 7-1.