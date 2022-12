Reimer will start on the road against Los Angeles on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer saved 20 of 22 shots in a 3-2 win against Arizona on Tuesday. He has a 6-8-2 record, 2.93 GAA and .903 save percentage in 16 contests this season. Los Angeles has the 14th-ranked offense with 3.28 goals per game.