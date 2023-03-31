Reimer stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Reimer has won two straight outings, disrupting the Sharks' tanking trajectory. He allowed a couple of leads to slip away during regulation, but Logan Couture capitalized on a turnover in overtime to seal the win. Reimer is up to 12-18-8 with a 3.30 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 39 appearances this season. The Sharks' next game is Saturday in Arizona, which has been a deceptively tough spot for teams this year.