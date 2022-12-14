Reimer stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Reimer missed the last seven games with a lower-body injury. He was able to snap his three-game losing streak, though it was a fairly soft landing spot for his return to face the Coyotes. The 34-year-old improved to 6-8-2 with a 2.93 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 16 starts this season. Reimer should have the edge for starts going forward, as Kaapo Kahkonen mostly struggled in his absence, though it's possible the Sharks split the workload to ease Reimer back into action.