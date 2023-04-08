Reimer made 29 saves in a 6-1 loss to Edmonton on Saturday.

Optimus Reims will go down in the history books as the guy in net when Connor McDavid tallied his 150th point. The Oilers star scored in the first to hit that mark and then again in the third. Reimer is now 12-19-8 in 38 starts, but half of his wins had come by Dec. 13 (6-8-2). Since then, he's 6-11-6. At 35, Reimer would surely love to sign another contract as a backup for 2022-23, but his numbers will dictate the number of zeros on that deal.