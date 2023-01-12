Reimer surrendered four goals on 37 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

The Sharks tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third period, but Reimer promptly allowed a pair of tallies 53 seconds apart to squander that brief hope. This was his fourth straight loss, and he's allowed a total of 18 goals over that span, which has seen him begin to lose playing time to Kaapo Kahkonen. Reimer is down to 7-13-3 with a 3.26 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 23 starts this season. The Sharks have another tough matchup Friday at home versus the Oilers.