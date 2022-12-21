Reimer allowed six goals on 38 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Flames. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Reimer fared well against the Coyotes and the Kings after returning from a lower-body injury, but the Flames had no trouble exploiting his tendency to give up big rebounds. They scored twice in the first 30 seconds and rallied in the last 10 minutes of the game to run away with the contest. The tough loss dropped Reimer to 6-9-3 with a 3.04 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 18 appearances. The Sharks' last game before the holiday break is Thursday versus the Wild.