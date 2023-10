Rutta ended up going scoreless in Friday's 3-0 road loss against the Hurricanes.

Rutta had a busy night, posting three shots on goal with a blocked shot and two hits while ending up with a minus-2 rating in 19:40 of ice time. He logged a team-high 4:24 of penalty kill time. While he won't help fantasy managers in the scoring department very much, he can be useful for blocked shots and hits in deeper pools.