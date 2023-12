Rutta provided an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.

Rutta has five helpers over nine appearances in December. The 33-year-old has been a steady presence in a top-four role when healthy this season, but he doesn't add much offense. Rutta's at six assists, 29 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 28 appearances.