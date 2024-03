Rutta scored an empty-net goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

Rutta has a point in three straight games, earning a goal and two assists in that span. The 33-year-old is up to four goals -- his most in a season since 2017-18, his first NHL campaign -- with 14 assists, 61 shots on net, 98 blocked shots, 62 hits and a minus-18 rating over 62 appearances. He needs two more points to match his career high of 20, which he also achieved in 2017-18.