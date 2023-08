Rutta (abdomen) "should be" ready for training camp, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Rutta underwent core muscle surgery in April, but it shouldn't affect his availability for his first camp as a Shark. San Jose general manager Mike Grier also noted that the 33-year-old blueliner could see some power-play time. Rutta hasn't scored a power-play point since his rookie campaign in 2017-18.