After missing the last five games with a lower body injury, Rutta returned to his regular spot on the second pairing with partner Henry Thrun. Rutta finished with two shots, one blocked shot and a minus-5 rating in 20:12 of ice time. The 33-year old defenseman offers a solid defensive presence with some peripheral offensive contributions. He may be an option for deeper leagues or those needing help in blocked shots and hits categories, but his offensive upside is limited.