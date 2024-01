Rutta scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

Rutta's point streak is at five games (three goals, three assists) after he added the insurance tally Tuesday. The 33-year-old has rarely had such productive stretches in his career, but it coincides with him seeing more consistent top-four usage with Mario Ferraro (lower body) out. Rutta is up to three goals, 12 points, 41 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 36 hits and a minus-10 rating through 44 appearances this season.