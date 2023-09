Rutta (abdomen) skated in Group C at the Sharks' first on-ice practice Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Rutta underwent core muscle surgery in April, but his availability for training camp wasn't in doubt. The 33-year-old blueliner had nine points in 56 outings with the Penguins last year, but he could receive power-play time with the Sharks, who have a lack of established scoring options on defense.