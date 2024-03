Rutta posted an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Rutta has two helpers and 10 blocked shots over his last four games. The 33-year-old defenseman continues to see significant minutes in a top-four role, but mostly as a defense-first presence. He's up to 14 points, 53 shots on net, 87 blocks, 57 hits and a minus-13 rating over 53 appearances this season.