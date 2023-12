Rutta (undisclosed) won't play against the Devils on Friday but is expected to play during the team's road trip, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Rutta will be out of action for his fifth consecutive game due to his undisclosed injury. With just one point in 19 games this season, the 33-year-old blueliner shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of offensive upside this season, making him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.