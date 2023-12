Rutta posted an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Rutta has racked up four assists over five games since he returned from an undisclosed injury that cost him five contests. The 33-year-old defenseman had managed just one assist over the first 19 games of the season. He's stabilized his place in the Sharks' bottom four as a veteran presence for the team's many young blueliners. Rutta is at five assists, 24 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 24 appearances.