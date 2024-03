Rutta posted an assist in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Stars.

This was Rutta's third helper in the last six contests. The 33-year-old blueliner has been solid in a top-four role lately, though his offense remains modest at best. He's up to 15 points, 54 shots on net, 89 blocked shots, 58 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 55 outings overall. Rutta's likely to maintain his current role, but his fantasy value is limited to deeper formats.