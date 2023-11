Rutta logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Rutta got on the scoresheet for the first time this season when he helped out on a Mike Hoffman tally in the first period. The 33-year-old Rutta has added 14 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 10 hits, eight PIM and a minus-11 rating. He's been a regular in the Sharks' lineup, though he's been limited to a bottom-four role.