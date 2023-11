Rutta (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Rutta has an assist, 10 hits and 36 blocks in 19 games this season. The move is presumably retroactive to Wednesday, which is when he last played, so Rutta is eligible to be activated in time for next Thursday's contest versus Boston. In the meantime, Marc-Edouard Vlasic might draw back into the lineup.